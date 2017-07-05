Rep. Higgins issues statement regarding Auschwitz video controversy

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins has released a statement in response to the controversy surrounding a video he posted Saturday from the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland.

It is estimated that the Nazis killed more than 1 million people at Auschwitz during World War II.

While narrating a video in a gas chamber at Auschwitz, he discussed the horrors that happened there and urged Americans to remain vigilant.

Higgins said Thursday that he has taken down the video after it was met with criticism.

“I filmed the Auschwitz message with great humility. My intent was to offer a reverent homage to those who were murdered in Auschwitz and to remind the world that evil exists, that free nations must remember, and stand strong. However, my message has caused pain to some whom I love and respect. For that, my own heart feels sorrow. Out of respect to any who may feel that my video posting was wrong or caused pain, I have retracted my video. The atrocities that happened at Auschwitz were truly despicable, and we must never let history repeat itself in such a way. I have always stood with Israel and all Jewish people, and I always will. We live in a dangerous world, and massive forces of evil do indeed yet exist. We must all stand united against those evils. My Auschwitz video has been removed, and my sincere apology for any unintended pain is extended.”

Among those criticizing the video were officials with the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage. https://t.co/AN5aA1bYEU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

