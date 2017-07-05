FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns this week as the hot temperatures continue

We are now falling back to our normal summer weather pattern of showers becoming likely in the afternoon with more hot temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely each day in the afternoon. Tonight, we will have skies clear and we will have mostly clear skies. Rain chances are at 10%, but very unlikely. Temperatures are going to fall to the mid to upper 70s as our low.

Tomorrow, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for rain. The upper level high pressure that has kept us dry the last few days is now moving away back toward the west and the rain chances will soon go up. It will still be warm and humid. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

Friday will have rain chances remain at 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices at 99-103.

Saturday and Sunday, we will have rain chances continue to increase. Rain chances go up to 40% both days. This is getting back to our normal summertime pattern with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Monday’s rain chances remain up to 40% for the day. We will likely have scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly lower, but still near the average for this time of year. This also mean the humidity will be higher, so the heat index will likely be in the triple digits.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have rain chances at 40% and 30%. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions.

Thursday and Friday will remain at 30% with rain chances. Again, rain chances are more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.