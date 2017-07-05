TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near Ryan Street, traffic do - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near Ryan Street, traffic down to one lane

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-10 westbound near Ryan Street. (Source: KPLC) Accident on I-10 westbound near Ryan Street. (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is a traffic accident reported on I-10 westbound near Ryan Street.

Traffic is down to one lane.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Legal Corner: My son started working at a local Wendy's 5 weeks ago and has yet to be paid

    Legal Corner: My son started working at a local Wendy's 5 weeks ago and has yet to be paid

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:16:42 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I have 5 kids. I have joint custody of them. The father is to meet me every weekend. I haven't seen my children in over 3 years. I’ve brought the father to court twice, and he does the same thing. I’ve spent a lot of money bringing him back and forth to court. It’s to the point where I spoke with the Allen Parish School Board Director because the father told the principal he did not want me on school property. Is th...More >>
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: I have 5 kids. I have joint custody of them. The father is to meet me every weekend. I haven't seen my children in over 3 years. I’ve brought the father to court twice, and he does the same thing. I’ve spent a lot of money bringing him back and forth to court. It’s to the point where I spoke with the Allen Parish School Board Director because the father told the principal he did not want me on school property. Is th...More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-07-05 16:59:08 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Village of Elizabeth Water System issues boil advisory

    Village of Elizabeth Water System issues boil advisory

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-07-05 16:43:34 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers until Friday, July 7.

    More >>

    The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers until Friday, July 7.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly