TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near Ryan Street, traffic down to one lane

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an inmate who walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He is wearing a khaki top and bottom and is believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail. He is not armed and does not have a history of violent behavior. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Taylor not to approach him, but to call 911....