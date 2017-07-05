Village of Elizabeth Water System announces boil advisory to beg - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth Water System announces boil advisory to begin July 7

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory to start Friday, July 7, to last until further notice.

All customers are affected with the exception of those living on Horseshoe Drive.

Residents are asked to boil water before consuming. 

Elizabeth residents should also expect water outages for 3 to 6 hours on Friday, said Mayor Mandy L. Green.

For more information, call Elizabeth City Hall at 318-634-5100.

