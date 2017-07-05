Village of Elizabeth Water System issues boil advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth Water System issues boil advisory

ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The Village of Elizabeth Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers until Friday, July 7.

All customers are affected with the exception for those living on Horseshoe Drive.

Residents are asked to boil water before consuming. 

For more information, call Elizabeth City Hall at 318-634-5100.

