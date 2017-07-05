A forever family for Kendrick

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an inmate who walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He is wearing a khaki top and bottom and is believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail. He is not armed and does not have a history of violent behavior. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Taylor not to approach him, but to call 911....More >>
A 12-year-old boy no longer has to worry about moving through foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes us inside the courtroom for Kendrick's special adoption day.More >>
How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see! Send us your July 4 photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>
For many it wouldn't be Independence Day without setting off some noisy and colorful fireworks. And there's no problem with availability in Southwest Louisiana. But just because you can buy them nearby, doesn't mean they are legal to use where you live. For instance, lighting consumer fireworks is illegal in the city limits of Lake Charles as assistant D.A. Taylor Prejean explains. "As long as you're in the city limits of Lake Charles, city ordinances do...More >>
