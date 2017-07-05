WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Authorities searching for escaped i - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Authorities searching for escaped inmate

By KPLC Digital Staff
Michael Taylor (Source: Allen Parish Jail) Michael Taylor (Source: Allen Parish Jail)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an inmate who walked off a job.

State Troopers are continuing to investigate a deadly crash in Beauregard Parish and say charges are pending against the driver.

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins is receiving criticism this morning after posting a video he recorded inside a Nazi Concentration Camp.

Sasol worker traffic is causing headaches for drivers in Westlake. We’ll be live with Westlake’s Mayor and Police Chief to find out if anything is being done to help alleviate the issue.

Plus, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter will lead his first city council meeting, as council members plan to discuss several important topics.

And more than 2,000 people visited the World War II Museum this Fourth of July to see firsthand the price of freedom.

In weather, our nice stretch of dry weather will continue Wednesday morning as we start the day off with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees at sunrise. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

