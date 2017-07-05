FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances returning to the forecast

Our nice stretch of dry weather will continue this morning as we start the day off with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees at sunrise. Radar indicated a few isolated showers offshore, but those should not affect most of SW Louisiana this morning with the exception of a coastal shower or two earlier in the day.

A few clouds will begin to build in later in the morning as a deeper layer of moisture gradually builds across the area, sparking a couple of isolated afternoon thunderstorms today. Rain chances overall are low at 20%, but compared to the past few days are a bit higher than previous days.

The loss of afternoon heating will bring an end to the isolated storms today with partly cloudy skies overnight and low temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

The ridge of high pressure aloft will continue to move away from the area which, combined with a more tropical air mass returning, will result in an increased coverage of scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and thunderstorms for the next several days.

Rain chances will stay around 40% for Friday through next week as this pattern holds, leaving our area with a few scattered thunderstorms each afternoon, and about a 4 in 10 chance you see one at your location any given day.

The tropics continue to heat up in the Atlantic with an area of low pressure about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands very favorable for tropical development over the next couple of days. This system has a high chance of being upgraded to a tropical depression or tropical storm this week, but computer models do not show this storm entering the Gulf, as it will likely eventually fizzle out altogether sometime next week out to sea.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry