LSP: Driver leaves scene of fatal rollover crash into water

A Merryville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

The body of 26-year-old Brandon Jeans was found in the passenger seat as a tow truck removed the 2013 Ford pickup from the water in a ditch on Sand Lake Road near Merryville, said Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. Jeans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Richard Keel, 26, of Moss Bluff, left the the crash, Anderson said. Keel later met with state troopers at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. Charges are pending.

A dog was also found dead in the vehicle.

Troopers responded to the call shortly after 8 a.m.

Anderson said the pickup was traveling southbound on Sand Lake Road when Keel lost control, causing the vehicle to roll onto the passenger side in the ditch.

Troop D has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.