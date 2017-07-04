Healthcare professional: 'People normally don't realize that the - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Healthcare professional: 'People normally don't realize that they are starting to get dehydrated'

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

For some, a Fourth of July celebration wouldn't be complete without the grill and outdoors, with plenty of drinks and burgers on the grill to go around.  

This family is ready to enjoy a day out in the sun on this Fourth of July. 

"Time to unwind," said Peter Hebert. "Cool off and chill out."

Cooling off is exactly what nurse practitioner at Calcasieu Urgent Care Caitlyn Boudreaux said people should do if they plan on spending their day outside in the summer heat. 

"People normally don't realize that they are starting to get dehydrated," Boudreaux said. "You can start having confusion, dizziness, light-headedness, start having very decreased urine output, things like that - vomiting, diarrhea - anything like that."

It's not something to be taken lightly, Boudreaux said, because heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke. 

That's why Jenee' Joseph and her family are making sure everyone stays safe while still having fun, she said they stock up on "plenty of drinks," as well as find places with "plenty of shade and cool water to dip in."

Boudreaux said it's important to look after the young and old because they are the most susceptible to dehydration. And it's not just the heat you have to worry about, foodborne illness may be lurking. 

"Bacteria and viruses thrive at a certain temperature," she said. "You need to keep it at a certain level of coldness like below 32 degrees, otherwise the bacteria are going to thrive and that's how people get sick."

So making sure you stay cool and hydrated as well as keeping food properly stored will allow you to safely enjoy this Fourth of July. 

  SLIDESHOW: Fourth of July in photos

    How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see!

  Red, White, Blue and You wraps up with fireworks at the lakefront

    The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.

  Avoid fines by checking legality of lighting fireworks

    For many it wouldn't be Independence Day without setting off some noisy and colorful fireworks. And there's no problem with availability in Southwest Louisiana. But just because you can buy them nearby, doesn't mean they are legal to use where you live. For instance, lighting consumer fireworks is illegal in the city limits of Lake Charles as assistant D.A. Taylor Prejean explains. "As long as you're in the city limits of Lake Charles, city ordinances do...

