Keeping your pets calm during the celebration

The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>
Animal control officials across the country see a 30 to 60 percent increase in lost pets each year between July 4th and 6th. In fact, July 5th is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters. according to petamberalert.com Your dog or cat will be more sensitive to the loud noises than we are. It would be like if we were startled by a loud noise. Their heart rate speeds up, adrenaline kicks in, and stress hormones circulate through the body, according to Purina's dog beh...More >>
Upper level high pressure is slowly moving away, but was close enough to keep rain very limited on our Independence Day. It will be warm and very muggy overnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday morning. The only issue for area fireworks displays will be the warm temperatures! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around 9 p.m. and it will feel like the upper 80s to low 90s!More >>
The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an inmate who walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He is wearing a khaki top and bottom and is believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail. He is not armed and does not have a history of violent behavior. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Taylor not to approach him, but to call 911....More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
