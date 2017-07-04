UPDATE - Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says escaped inmate apprehended without incident

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the inmate who walked off a job has been apprehended.

Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee when he walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Sheriff Doug Hebert.

The Sheriff's Office first reported that he was wearing a khaki top and bottom and was believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail.

Taylor was later seen wearing blue jeans and a khaki top and was spotted in the woods south of Oberlin, between La. 1151 and U.S. 165., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

He was located and apprehended without incident at 10 p.m. Tuesday in Oberlin, Hebert said.

