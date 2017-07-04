UPDATE - Sheriff's Office says escaped inmate spotted in woods south of Oberlin

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an inmate who walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He is wearing a khaki top and bottom and is believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail. He is not armed and does not have a history of violent behavior. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Taylor not to approach him, but to call 911....More >>
The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an inmate who walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He is wearing a khaki top and bottom and is believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail. He is not armed and does not have a history of violent behavior. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Taylor not to approach him, but to call 911....More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Firework booms are sounds many of us associate with July 4. But for those who served in combat or experienced trauma, it's far from the pretty displays we see.More >>
Firework booms are sounds many of us associate with July 4. But for those who served in combat or experienced trauma, it's far from the pretty displays we see.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>