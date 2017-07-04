UPDATE - Sheriff's Office says escaped inmate spotted in woods south of Oberlin

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says an inmate who walked off a job has been spotted in the woods south of Oberlin, between La. 1151 and U.S. 165.

The inmate is now wearing blue jeans and a khaki top, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Michael Taylor, 40, was working as a trustee when he walked off a job around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office first reported that he was wearing a khaki top and bottom and was believed to be within a five-mile radius of the jail.

He is not armed and does not have a history of violent behavior. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who sees Taylor not to approach him, but to call 911.

