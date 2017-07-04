FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot weather today; showers making an appearance later this week

Today will be a nice day for our 4th of July! We will have partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of a quick passing shower in the afternoon. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices around 98-102.

By the evening hours, and rain will be gone and we will have clear skies in time for fireworks overnight. It will still feel very warm thanks to the humidity. We will cool down overnight to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies.

After our holiday on Wednesday, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain. The upper level high pressure that has kept us dry the last few days is now moving away and the rain chances will soon go up. It will still be warm and humid. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go up to 30%. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the afternoon.

Starting on Saturday and into the beginning of next week we will have rain chances continue to increase. Rain chances go up to 40% both Saturday and Sunday. This is getting back to normal summertime patterns with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Monday’s rain chances remain up to 40% for the day. We will likely have scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly lower, but still near the average for this time of year. This also mean the humidity will be higher, so the heat index will probably be in the triple digits.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have increased rain chances at 60%. Here, we will have mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions.