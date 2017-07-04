WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Red, White, Blue and You

Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Two people are continuing to recover this morning after a crash on Highway 171 near Ragley.

A Texas mom is dead after playing in the Sabine River near Many with her son yesterday.

It's too early to know whether Beauregard Parish will get the statue of its namesake.

How many of you remember how to write in cursive? For some students, cursive is a thing of the past and might even seem like a foreign language. State lawmakers are going to change that in the upcoming school year.

A string of high-profile crimes in New Orleans has people looking for ways to make the city safer.

If you are headed out to enjoy Fourth of July holiday, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging people to be aware of dangerous heat levels.

Plus, the annual 'Red, White, Blue and You' Festival begins at 6 p.m. with a parade through downtown Lake Charles.

And as we get ready to celebrate America, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans has rapidly become one of the most popular museums in the country, and a new exhibit is telling the story of ordinary Americans on the home front.

In weather, Tuesday will be a nice day for our 4th of July! We will have partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of a quick passing shower in the afternoon. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices around 98-102. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

