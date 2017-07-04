WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Red, White, Blue and You

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>
Today will be a nice day for our 4th of July! We will have partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of a quick passing shower in the afternoon. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices around 98-102. By the evening hours, and rain will be gone and we will have clear skies in time for fireworks overnight. It will still feel very warm thanks to the humidity. We will cool down overnight to the mid 70s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Imagine on your first trip out of the country, visiting the line separating North and South Korea. For a Calcasieu Parish geography teacher, that was a reality last week when he and some other U.S. teachers ventured to Seoul. "It was amazing, it was kind of an out of body experience to a certain extent," said geography teacher Justin Clark of both Barbe High and Sulphur High. Clark recently came back to Southwest Louisiana from an eight-day trip to South Korea courtesy of ...More >>
