7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2017

We are just five weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live matchups this upcoming season.

7. Oberlin at Elton (November 2)

We start the list with what will likely be the district title game for district 4-1A, Oberlin at Elton. The game is scheduled for a Thursday night on November 2.

This game was a thriller a year ago with the Tigers winning by one en route to a district title. Elton's Keshawn Lyons scored the possible go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Indians would fail the two-point attempt. Oberlin would go on to win the game, 21-20.

Both teams return a lot of talent from a year ago and the stakes should be even higher, with the game coming in the final week of the regular season.

6. St. Louis at Iowa (October 6)

District 4-3A will be a tight race for sure, that's why we rated it our toughest district this upcoming season.

What could end up being the marquee game, comes in at number six on our list; St. Louis vs Iowa. The Saints and Jackets clash on October 6, which comes during week six of the season.

Last year, the Saints were an afterthought in the district race, while Iowa ran away with an undefeated record.

But in 2015, this matchup decided the district race. The game was a 34-33 shootout, in favor of SLC.

St. Louis enters this year healthy after being banged up last season, and Iowa is once again loaded, although the Jackets have several key pieces on defense to replace.

5. DeQuincy at Vinton (October 20)

It's one of the oldest rivalries in Southwest Louisiana. Lots of emotions flood into the stands when DeQuincy and Vinton go head-to-head on Friday nights. They'll add another chapter to the rivalry this season on October 20.

Welsh and Kinder have owned the district the past few seasons, but with their departure to district 5-2A, the battle of the Tigers and Lions move to the forefront of the district.

Last year DeQuincy swept Vinton in two games, but the Lions put up quite a fight the first time the teams met at DeQuincy. The rematch in the playoffs (also at DeQuincy) wasn't near as tight. We could see another barnburner this year.

DeQuincy, under head coach Charlie Smith, has shown the ability to put up big points. Vinton meanwhile hails the top player in the area in running back/receiver Tony St. Julien. Points won't be at a premium.

This game, we think, may end up being for the district title

4. Kinder at Iowa (September 8)

It's the only non-district ball game on our list. Kinder and Iowa will go toe-to-toe on September 8, which is week two of the season.

This is Iowa's second appearance on the list, and we'll see Kinder once again as well.

The pair Yellow Jackets have been some of our most consistent teams over the past few seasons, and both made quarterfinal runs a year ago.

Iowa is known for an aerial attack on offense, capable of putting up points in a hurry. Iowa sported an aggressive defense last year that swarmed to the ball. Kinder is an opposite style on offense thanks to a ball control philosophy, while running a defense known to smother its opponents.

Kinder gave Jennings a run for its money back in 2015, falling on a missed two-point conversion. We hope to see another classic from the 2A-3A matchup this year.

3. Leesville at DeRidder (October 8)

Onto one of the best rivalry games not only in Southwest Louisiana, but the whole state.

DeRidder and Leesville matching wits for the Hooper Trophy on October 20, which comes on week eight of the season.

Last season, the teams were scoreless after the first half, but picked up the offense in the third and fourth quarters. Leesville won, 42-28 evening the series at five wins apiece over the last 10 games.

The Dragons return some key players on offense including quarterback Lane Armer and will be better than their 2-8 record a year ago. Leesville returns a lot of talent as well and will likely be as athletic as in years past. They are also our favorite to win the district title.

The Wampus Cats will have to down DeRidder to do that, and there's a good chance the Hooper Trophy will be for the district crown.

2. Welsh at Kinder (October 20)

This has been the greatest head-to-head matchup of any SWLA teams over the past six years. No other teams in the area have played for more against each other over that span. Since 2011, Welsh and Kinder have played for six district titles and one trip to the Class 2A championship.

The district rivals meet again on October 20, which falls on week eight of the season.

The Yellow Jackets have owned the series of late (6-2 since 2010), although four of the last six meetings have been decided by six or less points.

Kinder enters the game returning star linebacker/slot back Jordan Cordova and offensive / defensive lineman Joey McNeely. Expect much of the same from the Yellow Jackets with the ball control offense and smothering defense.

Welsh brings back another exciting offense with the return of quarterback Zach Hayes, tight end Pearse Migl and running back Reggie Jackson Jr. Hayes was the difference and year ago and will be a factor in every game the Greyhounds play this season.

Notre Dame will likely be the only team standing in the Jackets' and Greyhounds' way of playing in a seventh straight district title game.

