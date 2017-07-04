7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2017

We are just five weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live matchups this upcoming season.

7. Oberlin at Elton (November 2)

We start the list with what will likely be the district title game for district 4-1A, Oberlin at Elton. The game is scheduled for a Thursday night on November 2.

This game was a thriller a year ago with the Tigers winning by one en route to a district title. Elton's Keshawn Lyons scored the possible go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Indians would fail the two-point attempt. Oberlin would go on to win the game, 21-20.

Both teams return a lot of talent from a year ago and the stakes should be even higher, with the game coming in the final week of the regular season.

