Five Cowboys earn All-Louisiana Baseball Honors

LAKE CHARLES – In helping McNeese win its first Southland Conference championship in 11 years and becoming just the second player in school history to lead the nation in a stat category, junior center fielder Robbie Podorsky has been named the 2017 Louisiana Newcomer of the Year the LSWA announced late Saturday in conjunction with the release of the 2017 All-Louisiana Baseball teams.



Podorsky, who will forgo his senior season after he recently signed a professional contract with the San Diego Padres following a 25th round selection in the recent MLB Draft, garnered all-conference newcomer of the year honors while leading the nation with 39 stolen bases. He picked up honorable mention All-Louisiana honors as well.



He joins Brig Taylor (12 triples in 1996) as the only two McNeese players to lead the nation in an individual stat category.



Left fielder Shane Selman, the league’s hitter of the year, and second baseman Joe Provenzano both earned first team All-Louisiana honors while third baseman Matt Gallier was named to the second team.



Utility player Ricky Ramirez, Jr. picked up honorable mention honors.



Provenzano ranked second on the team in hitting this past year with a .336 batting average while also hitting six home runs and knocking in 54, tied for second on the team. All three stat categories are career highs.



Starting in 56 games on the year, he hit safely in 46 of those 56 contests and had multiple hits in 20 games. He ended the year hitting safely in 14 of the final 15 games.



He was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and was selected as the Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year.



Selman, a first team all-conference selection, led the Cowboys with 14 home runs and 59 RBI while ranking third with a .333 batting average. He was a semifinalist for the Gregg Olson Award as the nation’s breakout player of the year.



Gallier posted a .319 batting average in his final season at McNeese. He hit 12 home runs with 54 RBI with nine doubles and a triple.



Ramirez, Jr. led the Cowboys with a .345 batting average and 22 doubles, coming one short of tying a single-season school record.



Aside from Podorsky, LSU ran away with the top honors. Greg Deichmann was named hitter of the year; Alex Lange the pitcher of the year; Eric Walker freshman of the year; and Paul Mainieri coach of the year.



2017 All-Louisiana Baseball

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers - Nate Harris, Louisiana Tech; Alex Lange, LSU; Gunner Leger, UL Lafayette; Mac Sceroler, Southeastern Louisiana.

Catcher – Brent Diaz, Louisiana Tech

First Base – Hunter Williams, Tulane

Second Base – Joe Provenzano, McNeese State

Third Base – Taylor Schwaner, Southeastern Louisiana

Shortstop – Kramer Robertson, LSU

Outfield – Greg Deichmann, LSU; Raphael Gladu, Louisiana Tech; Shane Selman, McNeese State

Utility – Drew Avans, Southeastern Louisiana

Designated Hitter - Hezekiah Randolph, New Orleans



SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Zack Hess, LSU; Wyatt Marks, UL Lafayette; Jared Poche’, LSU; Eric Walker, LSU

Catcher – Michael Papierski, LSU

First Base – David Fry, Northwestern State

Second Base – Cole Freeman, LSU

Third Base - Matt Gallier, McNeese State

Shortstop – Kevin Rosario, LSU-Shreveport

Outfield - Antoine Duplantis, LSU; Michael Schimpf, Centenary; Steven Sensley, UL Lafayette

Utility - Jonathan Washam, Louisiana Tech

Designated Hitter - Jarret Dehart, Tulane



HONORABLE MENTION

C - John Cable, New Orleans; 2B - Jordan Washam, Louisiana Tech; OF - Robbie Podorsky, McNeese; Zach Watson, LSU; UTIL - Ricky Ramirez, Jr., McNeese State; Seth Stevens, Louisiana College.