Two hurt in crash on U.S. 171 near Ragley - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A vehicle went off the road and overturned on Hwy. 171 near Ragley today, according to Louisiana State Police.

One passenger was airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The other passenger was transported to a hospital in Lake Charles with minor injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

