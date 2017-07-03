Confederate statue topic at Beauregard Ways & Means Committee meeting

Cursive writing seems to be an old skill many young ones are unaware of and a forgotten one by some adults.More >>
Cursive writing seems to be an old skill many young ones are unaware of and a forgotten one by some adults.More >>
Cheers and jeers greeted the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue in New Orleans back in May. Its future and that of other removed confederate monuments is still uncertain. The possibility of the Beauregard statue was discussed at a police jury Ways and Means Committee meeting, Monday. Citizen Charlie Bordelon says it's that the parish derives its name from P.G.T. Beauregard that makes him interested in getting the statue for the parish... "It's a man's name, Beauregar...More >>
Cheers and jeers greeted the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue in New Orleans back in May. Its future and that of other removed confederate monuments is still uncertain. The possibility of the Beauregard statue was discussed at a police jury Ways and Means Committee meeting, Monday. Citizen Charlie Bordelon says it's that the parish derives its name from P.G.T. Beauregard that makes him interested in getting the statue for the parish... "It's a man's name, Beauregar...More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see! Send us your July 4 photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see! Send us your July 4 photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Upper level high pressure continues to keep rain from developing and that means the heat is on. No major changes are expected through Tuesday, so the Fourth of July will be warm and humid. Changes begin later this week as the high weakens and we see afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast. It will be warm and very muggy overnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday morning. And Tuesday will be a repeat of what we saw Monday....More >>
Upper level high pressure continues to keep rain from developing and that means the heat is on. No major changes are expected through Tuesday, so the Fourth of July will be warm and humid. Changes begin later this week as the high weakens and we see afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast. It will be warm and very muggy overnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday morning. And Tuesday will be a repeat of what we saw Monday....More >>