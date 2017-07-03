Cursive writing back in La. classes this fall

Cursive writing seems to be an old skill many young ones are unaware of and a forgotten one by some adults.

"Golly, I got nervous," said Kevin L. Brown as he wrote his name out in cursive on a white board. "Just making sure I remember."

But thanks to state lawmakers, new legislation for the upcoming school year will require public schools, including charter schools, to introduce cursive writing instruction by third grade and continue through 12th grade.

Calcasieu Federation of Teachers President Teri Johnson said some districts across the state moved away from teaching cursive for various reasons, but she's glad it's coming back and will be implemented into school curriculums.



"The thinking a few years back was they're going to be typing they really need to know how to do a keyboard rather than writing on paper because they were looking to the future," said Johnson. "However, the activity of writing really goes a long way especially in the early grades."

And fellow cursive writer Mark Webb is on board with the state's move.

"I'm old school," Webb said. "Everybody is supposed to know how to write in cursive. C'mon."

The Calcasieu Parish School Board says it has been teaching cursive writing uninterrupted and will continue to do so. For more information, you can always check with your school district.

