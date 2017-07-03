FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances return later this week, but little chance on Independence Day!

Upper level high pressure continues to keep rain from developing and that means the heat is on. No major changes are expected through Tuesday, so the Fourth of July will be warm and humid. Changes begin later this week as the high weakens and we see afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast.

It will be warm and very muggy overnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday morning. And Tuesday will be a repeat of what we saw Monday. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s with heat indices of 100 to 105! If you have outdoor plans for the holiday please remember to drink plenty of water and try to avoid the hottest part of the day.

A trough of low pressure will drop southward by Wednesday and this will cause the high pressure system to weaken. This means rain chances will slowly increase beginning Wednesday at 20% and then 30% for Thursday and Friday. Significant rainfall is unlikely and any rain that forms will be short-lived, but at least some areas will see some cooling relief.

Rain chances return to normal by this weekend with a 40% chance of rain back in the forecast. Outside of the rain it will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat indices of 99 to 105.

No major changes are expected well into next week, so expect more summer weather to continue.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico through the upcoming weekend. However, there is a system way out on the Atlantic Ocean that may become a tropical system over the next few days. This is currently known as invest 94-L, but it is a long way away from any land areas. Computer models point toward this possibly becoming a tropical system as it nears the Lesser Antilles late this week, but where it goes beyond that remains to be seen. Obviously, this poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana; but we will continue to track it for you and keep you updated.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

