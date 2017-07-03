Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

Over the fourth of July holiday, fireworks are in high demand, but with the fun colors, shapes and the celebratory booms, it's easy to forget that these are explosives.More >>
How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see! Send us your July 4 photos to newmedia@kplctv.com.
A Sulphur elementary school teacher will set off on an expedition of the Pacific Ocean this summer.
Katherine Gertz from E.K. Key Elementary has been selected as a 2017 CITGO Nautilus Ambassador and will board the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in late July to explore the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the central California coast, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.More >>
To kick off Fourth of July festivities, dozens attended the 11th annual 'Red, White, Blue and You Patriot's Ball' at the Civic Center Saturday evening. Patriots in the community - both civilian and military - were honored for their contributions to the Lake area. Newly elected Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter spoke briefly, honoring Former Mayor Randy Roach for his service to Lake Charles. Lee Perkins, a retired Marine Corps captain and Vietnam veteran, said the ball brings the Lake Ch...More >>
