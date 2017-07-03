Fireworks responsible for hundreds of injuries over holiday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fireworks responsible for hundreds of injuries over holiday

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Over the fourth of July holiday, fireworks are in high demand, but with the fun colors, shapes and the celebratory booms, it's easy to forget that these are explosives.

"Fireworks cause almost 18,000 fires per year," said Capt. Brandon Sooner, with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Last year the Lake Charles Fire Department responded to an additional 35 calls on July 4 alone.

That's in spite of a fireworks ban in the City of Lake Charles.

"It gets a little crazy with bonfires and fireworks in the city, which both are illegal," added Captain Michael Grimes, with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The additional calls keep firefighters busy all day and night.

"There’s all kinds of grass fires that happen, people don't realize it has to come down somewhere,” Grimes adds. “When they're coming down in dry areas, they'll spark grass fires and they can land on roofs, anything can happen. We've had fires before because of them."

Even sparklers, which are popular for kids pose a danger.

"Fireworks are a danger altogether,” Grimes said. “But sparklers burn at around 1,200 degrees and attribute to at least one-quarter of all firework injuries in the E.R."

If you're planning on celebrating the Fourth with a bang, Captain Sooner has some ways you can stay safe while using fireworks.

"Read the cautionary information on the firework, try not to mix fireworks and alcohol - it never works out," Sooner said. "(Wear) safety glasses, never try to relight a dud, douse it with water and wait twenty minutes before you remove the firework, always shoot fireworks from a level ground away from houses and vehicles, never shoot fireworks out of a metal container or a glass container."

It's important to remember those big firework displays are put on by professionals who follow strict guidelines and have permits to put on the show.

If you're interested in fireworks this week, play it safe and check out the shows these professionals are putting on.

In Louisiana, not all fireworks are legal. Here is a list of illegal fireworks in our state.

  • Cherry bombs
  • Tubular salutes
  • 2-foot American made salutes
  • Firecrackers exceeding 1-foot-5 in length or a quarter-inch in diameter
  • Repeating bombs
  • Aerial bombs
  • Torpedoes
  • Roman candles containing more than 10 balls
  • Sky rockets larger than 6 ounces

For more information on firework safety, look HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Fireworks responsible for hundreds of injuries over holiday

    Fireworks responsible for hundreds of injuries over holiday

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:48:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Over the fourth of July holiday, fireworks are in high demand, but with the fun colors, shapes and the celebratory booms, it's easy to forget that these are explosives. 

    More >>

    Over the fourth of July holiday, fireworks are in high demand, but with the fun colors, shapes and the celebratory booms, it's easy to forget that these are explosives. 

    More >>

  • Send us your Fourth of July photos!

    Send us your Fourth of July photos!

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:48:07 GMT
    Eric Brignac is proud to be an American! (Source: Viewer photo)Eric Brignac is proud to be an American! (Source: Viewer photo)

    How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see! Send us your July 4 photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Whether it's at the beach, in front of the grill or popping fireworks, we want to see! Send us your July 4 photos to newmedia@kplctv.com. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

    Fourth of July fireworks safety tips

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:46:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the National Council on Fireworks Safety suggest the following steps be taken to promote an injury and damage-free Fourth of July: Purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers. State law requires retailers be licensed through the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Always remember that there is no such thing as a “safe firework.” Only use fireworks outdoors and away from overhead obstructions, such as structural overhangs an...More >>
    The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the National Council on Fireworks Safety suggest the following steps be taken to promote an injury and damage-free Fourth of July: Purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers. State law requires retailers be licensed through the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Always remember that there is no such thing as a “safe firework.” Only use fireworks outdoors and away from overhead obstructions, such as structural overhangs an...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly