FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry through the Fourth of July

Our daily hot and dry weather pattern continues as an upper level ridge of high pressure keeps our rain chances non-existent for a couple more days, meaning the heat and humidity will be the only thing slowing you down through the Fourth of July holiday.

Temperatures in the morning hovering near 80 degrees will quickly warm up through the middle to upper 80s, topping out in the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values ranging from 99 to 103. Take frequent breaks if working outside in the sun and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water to avoid heat exhaustion.

For Independence Day, sunshine mixed with a few clouds won’t do much to help with the heat as temperatures again surge into the lower 90s by afternoon with heat index values 100 to 104 during the afternoon, although the weather looks fantastic for any outdoor activities you might have planned such as a grilling, swimming, or shooting fireworks. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the evening and most of the overnight, with morning lows briefly dipping into the upper 70s before sunrise.

The ridge aloft will begin to move west of the area later in the week, combining with deeper moisture returning to result in a few hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms starting Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, the upper level pattern will become more conducive for the arrival of a few scattered thunderstorms moving in from the north around ridge of high pressure to our west. Rain chances will increase a bit more by Sunday.

No imminent tropical development is expected over the short-term, although a broad area of low pressure located about 650 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands will move into an area more favorable for tropical development after Wednesday and could become a tropical depression later this week east of the Lesser Antilles. The eventual longer range environment is not certain on whether this storm will have a chance to eventually impact the U.S., but it would not be until late next week before any threat to the U.S. would even be a possibility if it even survives that long.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry