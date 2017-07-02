Dozens dazzle for 11th annual 'Red, White, Blue and You Patriot's Ball'

A Sulphur elementary school teacher will set off on an expedition of the Pacific Ocean this summer.
Katherine Gertz from E.K. Key Elementary has been selected as a 2017 CITGO Nautilus Ambassador and will board the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in late July to explore the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the central California coast, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.More >>
To kick off Fourth of July festivities, dozens attended the 11th annual 'Red, White, Blue and You Patriot's Ball' at the Civic Center Saturday evening. Patriots in the community - both civilian and military - were honored for their contributions to the Lake area. Newly elected Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter spoke briefly, honoring Former Mayor Randy Roach for his service to Lake Charles. Lee Perkins, a retired Marine Corps captain and Vietnam veteran, said the ball brings the Lake Ch...More >>
It's a nightmare that became a reality...right in front of Carlene Fontenot's eyes. “I heard the loud thump, and I knew something bad had happened,” said Fontenot. She went outside to bring in her trash can. Her 11-year-old Yorkie, Trixie, followed. Another dog was out, and Trixie ran after it. “There were no vehicles around and then all of the sudden, a truck passed and ran over her, and she was gone instantly,” said Fontenot. She says the black pickup...More >>
The following Fourth of July events and closures have been announced for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Overnight, will be mostly clear skies. No rain is expected and we will have just a few passing clouds overnight. Temperatures will be warm and will get down into the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. There is still little to no chance for any rain thanks to the upper level high pressure center located to our west which is limiting any showers or thunderstorms from forming. Rain chances are up to 20%.More >>
