Dozens dazzle for 11th annual 'Red, White, Blue and You Patriot's Ball'

To kick off Fourth of July festivities, dozens attended the 11th annual "Red, White, Blue and You Patriot's Ball" at the Civic Center Saturday evening.

Patriots in the community - both civilian and military - were honored for their contributions to the Lake area. Newly elected Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter spoke briefly, honoring former Mayor Randy Roach for his service to Lake Charles.

Lee Perkins, a retired Marine Corps captain and Vietnam veteran, said the ball brings the Lake Charles military community together.

"It brings the military people out for camaraderie," Perkins said. "It also honors the people serving today."

The Diamond Dancers even performed a number of dances for attendees.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.