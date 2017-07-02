FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather continues as we stay dry through this week

Overnight, will be mostly clear skies. No rain is expected and we will have just a few passing clouds overnight. Temperatures will be warm and will get down into the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. There is still little to no chance for any rain thanks to the upper level high pressure center located to our west which is limiting any showers or thunderstorms from forming. Rain chances are up to 20%, but that is being very lenient. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.

For our July 4th, no significant changes take place, so it should be a beautiful day with more partly cloudy skies! If you have any plans for the day, whether it’s grilling out, pool party, or the fireworks, we will have nice conditions to get outside. By the evening hours for fireworks, we are not expecting any hazardous weather and even not many clouds around us. There is a very low chance for rain all day. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

After our holiday, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain. This goes for Wednesday and Thursday. It is still a long way out, so this could change and rain could become likely later this week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

Friday and into the weekend, rain chances remain low. I am more confident that we will see a few isolated showers in the second half of the week into the weekend, rather than early in the week. The showers we do get, will not last long. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high humidity, pushing the heat indices in the triple digits.

Sunday and early next week have slightly higher rain chances at 30%. We will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, due to daytime heating. Highs will be very warm getting close to the mid 90s.