Nic Hunter is officially the new mayor of Lake Charles

After 17 years Lake Charles has a brand new mayor.

Nic Hunter along with Lake Charles city council members were officially sworn into office Saturday at the Civic Center.

Lake Charles newest mayor addressed the public in a speech afterwards, about the future of the city and also thanked those who have helped make it to what it is now.

“The light of Lake Charles is bright and alive," said Hunter. "This is a testament to the stewardship of Mayor Roach, Mayor Mount, the city council, but most importantly to all of you.”

Those who attended, were excited to witness the ceremony, and see just what Hunter will do in office.

“I think he’s going to do great things this year," said Allonah Ashowrth. " I’m very happy to be here.”

“I feel excited... to see what he’s going to do, and just to see how it’s going to change,” said Kiara Guillory.

“I enjoyed Mr. Roach for 17 years he was here so I hope I get to enjoy Mr. Hunter the same way," said Tyrone Steptore.

“It’s a wonderful experience since he’s my nephew, and I know he’ll do a great job,” said Stanley Leger.

For Hunter this moment still feels pretty surreal.

“Leading up till today, I really kept kinda a step back, and saying wow am really…. Did I do this," he said. " And so today it feels real.”

But the night before the ceremony was a wild one for Hunter.

“My wife and I played board games last night," he said. "We stayed home and played monopoly and scattergories, and she won.”

But as Hunter prepares for this new role, he also reflects back on his life and has some words of wisdom for his younger self.

“What would I tell a young Nic Hunter," he said. "I would tell him to be patient, and pray and never rush into something until you’re ready, but when you feel like you can do something aim for the stars.”

