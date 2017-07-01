Nic Hunter is officially the new mayor of Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nic Hunter is officially the new mayor of Lake Charles

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After 17 years Lake Charles has a brand new mayor. 

Nic Hunter along with Lake Charles city council members were officially sworn into office Saturday at the Civic Center.

Lake Charles newest mayor addressed the public in a speech afterwards, about the future of the city and also thanked those who have helped make it to what it is now.   

“The light of Lake Charles is bright and alive," said Hunter. "This is a testament to the stewardship of Mayor Roach, Mayor Mount, the city council, but most importantly to all of you.”

Those who attended, were excited to witness the ceremony, and see just what Hunter will do in office.

“I think he’s going to do great things this year," said Allonah Ashowrth. " I’m very happy to be here.”

“I feel excited... to see what he’s going to do, and just to see how it’s going to change,” said Kiara Guillory. 

“I enjoyed Mr. Roach for 17 years he was here so I hope I get to enjoy Mr. Hunter the same way," said Tyrone Steptore. 

“It’s a wonderful experience since he’s my nephew, and I know he’ll do a great job,” said Stanley Leger. 

For Hunter this moment still feels pretty surreal.

“Leading up till today, I really kept kinda a step back, and saying wow am really…. Did I do this," he said. " And so today it feels real.”

But the night before the ceremony was a wild one for Hunter.  

“My wife and I played board games last night," he said. "We stayed home and played monopoly and scattergories, and she won.”

But as Hunter prepares for this new role, he also reflects back on his life and has some words of wisdom for his younger self.

 “What would I tell a young Nic Hunter," he said. "I would tell him to be patient, and pray and never rush into something until you’re ready, but when you feel like you can do something aim for the stars.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nic Hunter is officially the new mayor of Lake Charles

    Nic Hunter is officially the new mayor of Lake Charles

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:27:40 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    After 17 years Lake Charles has a brand new mayor.  Nic Hunter along with Lake Charles city council members were officially sworn into office Saturday at the Civic Center. Lake Charles newest mayor addressed the public in a speech afterwards, about the future of the city and also thanked those who have helped make it to what it is now.    “The light of Lake Charles is bright and alive," said Hunter. "This is a testament to the stewardship of Mayor Roa...

    More >>

    After 17 years Lake Charles has a brand new mayor.  Nic Hunter along with Lake Charles city council members were officially sworn into office Saturday at the Civic Center. Lake Charles newest mayor addressed the public in a speech afterwards, about the future of the city and also thanked those who have helped make it to what it is now.    “The light of Lake Charles is bright and alive," said Hunter. "This is a testament to the stewardship of Mayor Roa...

    More >>

  • DeRidder Honorary Street sign unveiled Saturday for hit-and-run victim

    DeRidder Honorary Street sign unveiled Saturday for hit-and-run victim

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:08:57 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    If you drive down North Street in DeRidder, you'll see something new on one of their street signs.  Saturday city officials joined the family and friends of Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman as they unveiled the city's new and first honorary street sign.  North Street will be known as "Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman Street" to remember Stroman, who was killed last October in a hit-and-run incident.  Her family says they're excited about the new sign, and will ...More >>
    If you drive down North Street in DeRidder, you'll see something new on one of their street signs.  Saturday city officials joined the family and friends of Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman as they unveiled the city's new and first honorary street sign.  North Street will be known as "Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman Street" to remember Stroman, who was killed last October in a hit-and-run incident.  Her family says they're excited about the new sign, and will ...More >>

  • 'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to throw a cast net

    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-07-01 22:06:27 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, KPLC's very own Christian Piekos learned the sacred art of throwing a cast net. Under the guidance of the always reliable Capt'n Sammie Faulk, Christian learned the basic of catching fish with a cast net. Sadly, despite his many attempts, Christian was unable to reel anything in. Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via h...

    More >>

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, KPLC's very own Christian Piekos learned the sacred art of throwing a cast net. Under the guidance of the always reliable Capt'n Sammie Faulk, Christian learned the basic of catching fish with a cast net. Sadly, despite his many attempts, Christian was unable to reel anything in. Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via h...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly