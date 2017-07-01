DeRidder Honorary Street sign unveiled Saturday for hit-and-run victim

If you drive down North Street in DeRidder, you'll see something new on one of their street signs.

Saturday city officials joined the family and friends of Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman as they unveiled the city's new and first honorary street sign.

North Street will be known as "Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman Street" to remember Stroman, who was killed last October in a hit-and-run incident.

Her family says they're excited about the new sign, and will continue to honor her.

"She's rooting us on," said mother, Sandra McCoy. Her spirit is so strong, and so high, (and) she's the reason we are at this point now to do what we've done."

McCoy says her family will continue to search for the person who killed Stroman.

"This street is an honor of her, but we're going to continue to push until justice has prevailed," said McCoy.

After the dedication the family moved to Stroman's grave to honor her with a butterfly release.

There is still a $15,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in Stroman's hit and run.

If you have any information you can contact your local police department or call crime stoppers at 337-439-2222.

