'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to throw a cast net

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, KPLC's very own Christian Piekos learned the sacred art of throwing a cast net. Under the guidance of the always reliable Capt'n Sammie Faulk, Christian learned the basic of catching fish with a cast net. Sadly, despite his many attempts, Christian was unable to reel anything in. Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via h...More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, KPLC's very own Christian Piekos learned the sacred art of throwing a cast net. Under the guidance of the always reliable Capt'n Sammie Faulk, Christian learned the basic of catching fish with a cast net. Sadly, despite his many attempts, Christian was unable to reel anything in. Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via h...More >>
Nic Hunter is being sworn in as the new mayor of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center.More >>
Nic Hunter is being sworn in as the new mayor of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center.More >>
Overnight, will be mostly clear skies. No rain is expected and we will have drier air fill in for the next few days. Temperatures will be warm and will get down into the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph. As we continue our long holiday weekend, we will not have any significant changes. We will stay dry from any rain, but it will be hot and humid! Reason why is because we have an upper level high to our west that will be bringing drier air to our area.More >>
Overnight, will be mostly clear skies. No rain is expected and we will have drier air fill in for the next few days. Temperatures will be warm and will get down into the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph. As we continue our long holiday weekend, we will not have any significant changes. We will stay dry from any rain, but it will be hot and humid! Reason why is because we have an upper level high to our west that will be bringing drier air to our area.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking the occupants of a truck involved in a deadly vehicle accident on I-210 Friday.
At approximately 6:01 p.m. Friday, LCPD responded to the accident on I-210 eastbound near Nelson Road; the Lake Charles Fire Department and Louisiana State Police also provided support in assisting with the crash, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, LCPD spokesman.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking the occupants of a truck involved in a deadly vehicle accident on I-210 Friday.
At approximately 6:01 p.m. Friday, LCPD responded to the accident on I-210 eastbound near Nelson Road; the Lake Charles Fire Department and Louisiana State Police also provided support in assisting with the crash, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, LCPD spokesman.More >>
Millions of dollars are sitting in a Louisiana database waiting to be claimed. And there's a chance that money belongs to you.
The money, part of the treasurer's unclaimed property database, comes from third parties like former employers, banks and other companies.More >>
Millions of dollars are sitting in a Louisiana database waiting to be claimed. And there's a chance that money belongs to you.
The money, part of the treasurer's unclaimed property database, comes from third parties like former employers, banks and other companies.More >>