'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Learning to throw a cast net

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's very own Christian Piekos learned the sacred art of throwing a cast net. Under the guidance of the always reliable Capt'n Sammie Faulk, Christian learned the basics of catching fish with a cast net.

Sadly, despite his many attempts, Christian was unable to reel anything in.

Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC." 

