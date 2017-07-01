FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little to no rain chance for the next few days; hot weather through the week

Overnight, will be mostly clear skies. No rain is expected and we will have drier air fill in for the next few days. Temperatures will be warm and will get down into the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph.

As we continue our long holiday weekend, we will not have any significant changes. We will stay dry from any rain, but it will be hot and humid! Reason why is because we have an upper level high to our west that will be bringing drier air to our area, and limiting rain chances. This will not quite eliminate any chances, but will just keep them low. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. There is still little to no chance for any rain thanks to the upper level high pressure center located to our west which is limiting any showers or thunderstorms from forming. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.

For our July 4th, no significant changes take place, so it should be a beautiful day with more partly cloudy skies! If you have any plans for the day, we will have nice conditions to get outside. Even by the evening hours around the time for fireworks, we are not expecting any hazardous weather. There is a very low chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

After our holiday, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain. This goes for Wednesday and Thursday. It is still a long way out, so this could change and rain could become likely later this week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

Friday and into the weekend, rain chances go up to 40%. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are more likely through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high humidity.