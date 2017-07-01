WATCH LIVE: Nic Hunter sworn in as mayor at 2 p.m. today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Nic Hunter sworn in as mayor at 2 p.m. today

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Nic Hunter will be sworn in as the new mayor of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. today at the Civic Center.

Lake Charles City Council members are also being sworn in for their new terms.

