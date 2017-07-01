WATCH LIVE: Nic Hunter sworn in as mayor at 2 p.m. today

Nic Hunter is being sworn in as the new mayor of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center.More >>
Nic Hunter is being sworn in as the new mayor of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center.More >>
Millions of dollars are sitting in a Louisiana database waiting to be claimed. And there's a chance that money belongs to you.
The money, part of the treasurer's unclaimed property database, comes from third parties like former employers, banks and other companies.More >>
Millions of dollars are sitting in a Louisiana database waiting to be claimed. And there's a chance that money belongs to you.
The money, part of the treasurer's unclaimed property database, comes from third parties like former employers, banks and other companies.More >>
If you receive TOPS, your fall semester will be a little less stressful now that the program is fully funded. But while that burden has been lifted at least for now, universities in Louisiana have decided to raise their fees, including McNeese. “I can buy textbooks now instead of just wondering should I buy it on Amazon,” said junior, Christina Vo. And for many students like Vo, finding out that TOPS will be fully funded come fall semester is a...More >>
If you receive TOPS, your fall semester will be a little less stressful now that the program is fully funded. But while that burden has been lifted at least for now, universities in Louisiana have decided to raise their fees, including McNeese. “I can buy textbooks now instead of just wondering should I buy it on Amazon,” said junior, Christina Vo. And for many students like Vo, finding out that TOPS will be fully funded come fall semester is a...More >>
It was an emotional farewell by the City of Lake Charles for Mayor Randy Roach, who after 17 years of service is retiring.
Today was Mayor Roach's final day in office. Mayor-elect Nic Hunter's inauguration is tomorrow.More >>
It was an emotional farewell by the City of Lake Charles for Mayor Randy Roach, who after 17 years of service is retiring.
Today was Mayor Roach's final day in office. Mayor-elect Nic Hunter's inauguration is tomorrow.More >>
A vehicle has flipped over at the intersection of Ryan Street and Prien Lake Road, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Drivers should avoid the intersection for around the next half hour, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A vehicle has flipped over at the intersection of Ryan Street and Prien Lake Road, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Drivers should avoid the intersection for around the next half hour, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>