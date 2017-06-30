UPDATE: I-210 eastbound closed to traffic at I-10 interchange due to vehicle accident

Vehicle accidents on 210 at Nelson Road is causing traffic delays on the eastbound and westbound lanes.More >>
At Frasch Park in Sulphur, only a small reminder of yesterday remains: small puddles here and there after Thursday morning's heavy downpours. The USSSA World Series was scheduled to begin on Thursday but due to the weather they're unable to play and added an extra day: Monday. However, several traveled from out-of-state. "It took us 10 to 11 hours I believe," said Guadalupe Posada who traveled from Brownsville, Texas to watch his...More >>
It's not the holiday weekend Gary Pool and his family were expecting.More >>
The Fourth of July weekend - and clear forecast in Southwest Louisiana - means more people will be traveling on the roads and waterways. On the road: With thousands on the road, Louisiana State Police want to remind everyone how careful they must be. Unfortunately, this will be a sad reminder for five families in our state who lost loved ones in crashes during the 2016 July Fourth weekend. One of those lives lost was Sterlington Police Officer David Elahi, who was tragically...More >>
The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013. Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charg...More >>
