UPDATE: I-210 eastbound closed to traffic at I-10 interchange due to fatal accident

Vehicle accidents on 210 at Nelson Road is causing traffic delays on the eastbound and westbound lanes.More >>
Vehicle accidents on 210 at Nelson Road is causing traffic delays on the eastbound and westbound lanes.More >>
Four people were sentenced Thursday morning in Leesville for their roles in the 2014 murder of James Stephens.More >>
Four people were sentenced Thursday morning in Leesville for their roles in the 2014 murder of James Stephens.More >>
At Frasch Park in Sulphur, only a small reminder of yesterday remains: small puddles here and there after Thursday morning's heavy downpours. The USSSA World Series was scheduled to begin on Thursday but due to the weather they're unable to play and added an extra day: Monday. However, several traveled from out-of-state. "It took us 10 to 11 hours I believe," said Guadalupe Posada who traveled from Brownsville, Texas to watch his...More >>
At Frasch Park in Sulphur, only a small reminder of yesterday remains: small puddles here and there after Thursday morning's heavy downpours. The USSSA World Series was scheduled to begin on Thursday but due to the weather they're unable to play and added an extra day: Monday. However, several traveled from out-of-state. "It took us 10 to 11 hours I believe," said Guadalupe Posada who traveled from Brownsville, Texas to watch his...More >>
It's not the holiday weekend Gary Pool and his family were expecting.More >>
It's not the holiday weekend Gary Pool and his family were expecting.More >>
The Fourth of July weekend - and clear forecast in Southwest Louisiana - means more people will be traveling on the roads and waterways. On the road: With thousands on the road, Louisiana State Police want to remind everyone how careful they must be. Unfortunately, this will be a sad reminder for five families in our state who lost loved ones in crashes during the 2016 July Fourth weekend. One of those lives lost was Sterlington Police Officer David Elahi, who was tragically...More >>
The Fourth of July weekend - and clear forecast in Southwest Louisiana - means more people will be traveling on the roads and waterways. On the road: With thousands on the road, Louisiana State Police want to remind everyone how careful they must be. Unfortunately, this will be a sad reminder for five families in our state who lost loved ones in crashes during the 2016 July Fourth weekend. One of those lives lost was Sterlington Police Officer David Elahi, who was tragically...More >>