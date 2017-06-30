UPDATE: I-210 eastbound closed to traffic at I-10 interchange due to fatal accident

I-210 eastbound is closed to traffic at the I-10 interchange due to a fatal vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted to I-10 eastbound.

The three-vehicle accident on I-210 eastbound at Nelson Road has caused one fatality, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed.

Two 18-wheelers and one passenger vehicle are involved. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.



