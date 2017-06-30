UPDATE: I-210 eastbound closed to traffic at I-10 interchange du - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: I-210 eastbound closed to traffic at I-10 interchange due to fatal accident

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

I-210 eastbound is closed to traffic at the I-10 interchange due to a fatal vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted to I-10 eastbound.

The three-vehicle accident on I-210 eastbound at Nelson Road has caused one fatality, the Lake Charles Police Department has confirmed.

Two 18-wheelers and one passenger vehicle are involved. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

