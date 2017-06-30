Tournament field announced for 4th annual Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic

The self proclaimed "top 16-team tournament in the country," the Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic returns for its fourth year in December.
The tournament released the 16 teams that made the cut this year, and as usual, it's impressive. Five state champions make the field this year and 11 of the teams played in the semifinals in 2017.
Two of the state's top players will be in attendance, including LSU commit, Ja'Vonte Smart.
Hamilton Christian, LaGrange, LC College Prep and Washington-Marion will represent Lake Charles in the tournament.
Below is a list of the 16 tournament teams.
Bossier
Carroll +
Dunham +
Ellender +
Hamilton Christian +
Lafayette Christian *+
LaGrange
Lake Charles College Prep
Landry-Walker *+
Peabody *+
Richwood
Scotlandville *+
St. Martinville
Washington-Marion *+
Wossman +
Woodlawn +
*Denotes state champions
+Denotes final four team
