Traveling families in for baseball tournament stay an extra day after rain delay

At Frasch Park in Sulphur, only a small reminder of yesterday remains: small puddles here and there after Thursday morning's heavy downpours.

The USSSA World Series was scheduled to begin on Thursday, but due to the weather they're unable to play and added an extra day, Monday.

However, several traveled from out-of-state.

"It took us 10 to 11 hours I believe," said Guadalupe Posada who traveled from Brownsville, Texas, to watch his grandson play.

"About eight hours away," said Vanessa Abrego who traveled from Edinburg, Texas, for her son's game.

"It took us nine hours," said Jackie Sanchez, who came in from Los Fresnos, Texas.

Now, these families have to figure out where they will be staying on Monday.

"I believe we are paid until Monday," said Sanchez about her hotel stay. "If not, it's going to be a little tough on the pocket."

However, for Posada, that's not a problem.

"We booked until Tuesday of next week," he said.

But for Abrego and her family, it's a different story.

"We actually rented a house to accommodate our family," she said. "We do not have an extended day so we are going to have to book a hotel for the night."

It's a dent in their wallets, but a memory of a lifetime for their children.

"As long as the kids are happy and they're enjoying it, we are here for them," said Sanchez.

For a full schedule or more information click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.