Vehicle accident at I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur causing traffic delays

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A multi-vehicle accident at the I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur is causing traffic delays.

The vehicles have been cleared, but traffic is still moving slowly, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The accident involved four to five vehicles, and has resulted in minor injuries.

