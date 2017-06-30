Carlyss family spends Friday cleaning up after flood

It's not the holiday weekend Gary Pool and his family were expecting.

"Interesting weekend," he said. "We will remember this Fourth of July, I guess."

The Pool family's Carlyss home flooded on Thursday following heavy downpours across the Lake Area.

"I didn't expect it to be as bad as it was," he said.

Sadly, this is not a first for the family.

The Pools were in the process of cleaning up and recovering from last August's floods.

Now, they're having to go through it all over again.

"We started dragging out the carpet and things like that and salvaging what we could that was wet," he said.

They're just glad no one was hurt.

"It's distressing, but everyone is okay, so we will make it through," he said.

The home will have to be gutted two inches up and Pool said workers said it may take up to a week before it's finished.

In the meantime, the Pool family will be staying at an extended stay apartment in Sulphur.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.