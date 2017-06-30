Sulphur teacher to join Pacific Ocean expedition this summer

After 17 years, Lake Charles has a brand new mayor. Nic Hunter along with Lake Charles city council members were officially sworn into office Saturday at the Civic Center. Lake Charles newest mayor addressed the public in a speech afterwards, about the future of the city and also thanked those who have helped make it to what it is now. “The light of Lake Charles is bright and alive," said Hunter. "This is a testament to the stewardship of Mayor Roa...More >>
A Sulphur elementary school teacher will set off on an expedition of the Pacific Ocean this summer.
Katherine Gertz from E.K. Key Elementary has been selected as a 2017 CITGO Nautilus Ambassador and will board the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in late July to explore the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the central California coast, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
If you drive down North Street in DeRidder, you'll see something new on one of their street signs. On Saturday city officials joined the family and friends of Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman as they unveiled the city's new and first honorary street sign. North Street will be known as "Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman Street" to remember Stroman, who was killed last October in a hit-and-run incident. Her family says they're excited about the new sign, and will ...
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, KPLC's very own Christian Piekos learned the sacred art of throwing a cast net. Under the guidance of the always reliable Capt'n Sammie Faulk, Christian learned the basic of catching fish with a cast net. Sadly, despite his many attempts, Christian was unable to reel anything in. Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via h...
Nic Hunter is being sworn in as the new mayor of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center.
