Residents complain of flooding at Belle Savanne homes in Sulphur

The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013. Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charg...More >>
What could have been a sad accident turned into a sweet story when a Lake Charles woman stopped after a bird hit her car this week. Nikki Mott was on her way to work around 3 a.m. when a tiny owl hit her truck. She stopped to see if the bird was all right and discovered the little owl was still alive. "He was so sweet," she said. When dealing with a wild animal, you never know what temperament it may have, but Mott's family was lucky. "Never bit at all,&...More >>
Heavy downpours caused trouble for many across Southwest Louisiana Thursday morning. The Sulphur area was one of the hardest hit, with several streets flooded. Residents of the fairly new subdivision of houses, The Belle Savanne, are confused confusing as to why almost every time it rains, the streets are left flooded, since the houses were recently developed.More >>
A police presence near Memorial Hospital Friday morning was in response to a suicide attempt, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed.More >>
