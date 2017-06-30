FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier air has arrived for our weekend, with little to no rain expected early next week

Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy late tonight. No rain is expected and we will have drier air fill in for the next few days. Temperatures will be very warm and may not get out of the 80s in a few areas. Winds will blow out of the south about 5-10 mph.

Over our holiday weekend we will have partly cloudy skies turning to mostly sunny by Sunday. There is a very small chance for any showers. Rain chances are up to 20%, but that is being very generous. Only reason it is still up is because it is summer and the pop-up showers in the afternoon can still happen. We should stay dry for the weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower 90s with heat indices up to the triple digits.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. There is still little to no chance for any rain on thanks to the upper level high pressure center located to our west which is limiting any showers or thunderstorms from forming. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.

For our July 4th, no significant changes take place, so it should be a beautiful day with more partly cloudy skies! If you have any plans for the day, we will have nice conditions to get outside. There is a very low chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

After our holiday, we will start to see the upper level high break down. This means the rain chances will be going up. For Wednesday, our rain chances are still low, but up to 30%. The same goes for Thursday with both days having temperatures in the lower 90s.

Friday and into the weekend, rain chances go up to 40%. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are more likely through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high humidity.