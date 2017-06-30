Police presence at Memorial Friday morning in response to suicid - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police presence at Memorial Friday morning in response to suicide attempt

By KPLC Digital Staff
A police presence near Memorial Hospital Friday morning was in response to a suicide attempt, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department confirmed.

A man survived a fall from the hospital's parking garage, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. He was taken to ER.

