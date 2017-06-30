LSU hoops gets commitment from five-star guard Ja'Vonte Smart

The Will Wade factor is now in effect.

The LSU coach secured a commitment from the number one player in Louisiana on Friday. 2018 five-star point guard Ja'Vonte Smart (Scotlandville) announced on Twitter his intention to pledge to the Tigers, followed by the phrase, "bootUp."

Blessed to say I am committed to LSU????.. bootUp pic.twitter.com/vWvy8XTIti — Javonte Smart (@JavonteSmart) June 30, 2017

Smart is ranked as the No. 6 point guard in the country according to 247Sports, and is the No. 21 overall player.

LSU had to fend off power programs like Kentucky, Kansas and UCLA to gain the commitment from the Baton Rouge native.

Since Will Wade's hire in March, LSU has gained four commitments, although Smart is the first for 2018. The Tigers' three signees during Wade's tenure for the 2017 class, bumped LSU up in the national recruiting rankings to No. 15 overall.

