Lake Charles woman saves owl after it hits her truck

What could have been a sad accident turned into a sweet story when a Lake Charles woman stopped after a bird hit her car this week.

Nikki Mott was on her way to work around 3 a.m. when a tiny owl hit her truck.

She stopped to see if the bird was all right and discovered the little owl was still alive.

"He was so sweet," she said.

When dealing with a wild animal, you never know what temperament it may have, but Mott's family was lucky.

"Never bit at all," Mott said to KPLC as she sent along several pictures of children holding and petting the owl.

Nikki Mott took care of the bird until she gave it to a rescue where it's wing can be mended.

"Now, he will have a better life when he gets his wing fixed," said Mott.

