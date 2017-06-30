Freebie Friday: FreedomFest at Ft. Polk

Pack your picnic blanket, fold-up chair, and head to Fort Polk's annual FreedomFest, happening Saturday at 5:00 P.M. at Headquarters Field.



Country music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Maren Morris, will be performing at this free event.



In addition to Morris' melodies, FreedomFest will offer a treat for visitors' taste buds. If it can be fried, smoked, or roasted, it can be found with one of the 19 vendors.



There will also be five inflatables set up to entertain the kiddos.



Country music star Brooke Eden takes the stage at 6:00, followed by a 50-gun Salute to the Nation.



At 8:30, Morris takes the stage and at 9:40, the sky will light up with a huge fireworks display.



There is no on-site parking at the event, but shuttle buses will be running from several designated parking areas.



Things to know about FreedomFest:

1. FreedomFest is free and open to the public. La. Hwy 467, both south and northbound from Corps Road to Third Street, will be closed beginning June 29–July 3. The Directorate of Emergency Services will have detours in place.

2. There is no on-site parking at the event. There will be limited handicapped parking available at the event site but it will not open until 5:00 P.M. Corps Road will be closed all day on July 1 to thru traffic. Only those with access passes will be allowed to travel on Corps Road.

3. Patrons that do not have a Department of Defense ID card must park at Honor Field, located on La. Hwy 10, and ride the shuttle bus to the event site. Patrons with a DoD ID card may park at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, the Mission Training Center, the Library and Education Center, the Exchange and Commissary and ride the shuttle bus to the event. Shuttles will begin running at 4:30 P.M. continuously.

4. Do not bring the following items: Pets, weapons, umbrellas, large coolers, personal tents, alcohol or glass bottles, personal fireworks, professional cameras or video cameras, or large signs or banners.

5. Seating is not provided so make sure you remember your blankets and chairs.

6. This is an outdoors event and it will be hot. Young children, the elderly and anyone else with special medical concerns should take precautions not to become overheated.



