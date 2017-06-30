CPSO: Runaway teen, convicted sex offender found in Colorado

A Lake Charles teen and the convicted sex offender with whom authorities say she ran away have been found in Colorado, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said.

Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Broussard, 36, and 16-year-old Alexis Paige Taylor are believed to have left the state on Sunday, June 25, Myers said. Broussard is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur.

The two were located near a national park around 8 p.m. Thursday in Boulder County, Colorado, Myers said.

“I’m so pleased this 16-year-old girl will be returning to Lake Charles safely,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “And I am so proud of our detectives who have been working on this case non-stop since Sunday. Their relentless efforts are the reason this young girl was found safe and we have a happy ending to this nightmare.”

Detective Greg Jordan was the lead investigator and was assisted by other detectives from multiple investigative units at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office who worked long hours to ensure the juvenile's safe return, Myers added.

