La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in Woodrow Karey case

The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013.

Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013.

Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charge.

Karey's attorneys claimed that they had provided information to the state for the initial grand jury as part of an agreement that whatever the grand jury decided would stand.

District Court Judge Clayton Davis agreed with the defense, throwing out the second-degree murder indictment. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, though, reinstated the charge. The Supreme Court has now overturned the 3rd Circuit's ruling.

