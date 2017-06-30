La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in Woodrow Karey case

These students from all over the state of Louisiana are continuing a tradition started here at McNeese in 1959. The Governor's Program for Gifted Children is a 7 week residency program that helps kids develop thinking and problem solving skills. "Gifted kids especially sometimes have problems socially or fitting in, and the Governor's Program gives them a place where they're all at the same level intellectually," said Joshua Brown, GPGC director. Brown should k...More >>
Do your eyes turn red after swimming in a pool or water park? When the head of the CDC's healthy swimming program shared some insight into swimming pools, he opened a lot of eyes about the culprit behind the red eyes.More >>
Entergy is making a new addition to its Nelson Plant - a new power station is expected to be built by 2020. Dubbed the Lake Charles Power Station, this state-of-the-art plant is being built to manage the large flux of people moving into Southwest Louisiana. "Right now, Lake Charles is one of the fastest growing regions on the State of Louisiana," said Ron Childress, Entergy customer service representative. "What comes with that is the large commercial, the retail, hous...More >>
