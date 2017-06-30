Governor's Program for Gifted Children in 59th year at McNeese

Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam is every other Friday at 1 p.m.More >>
Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam is every other Friday at 1 p.m.More >>
These students from all over the state of Louisiana are continuing a tradition started here at McNeese in 1959. The Governor's Program for Gifted Children is a 7 week residency program that helps kids develop thinking and problem solving skills. "Gifted kids especially sometimes have problems socially or fitting in, and the Governor's Program gives them a place where they're all at the same level intellectually," said Joshua Brown, GPGC director. Brown should k...More >>
These students from all over the state of Louisiana are continuing a tradition started here at McNeese in 1959. The Governor's Program for Gifted Children is a 7 week residency program that helps kids develop thinking and problem solving skills. "Gifted kids especially sometimes have problems socially or fitting in, and the Governor's Program gives them a place where they're all at the same level intellectually," said Joshua Brown, GPGC director. Brown should k...More >>
The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013. Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charg...More >>
The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013. Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charg...More >>
A Lake Charles teen and the convicted sex offender with whom authorities say she ran away have been found in Colorado, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said. Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Broussard, 36, and 16-year-old Alexis Paige Taylor are believed to have left the state on Sunday, June 25, Myers said. Broussard is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur. The two were located near a national park around 8 p.m. Thursday in Boulder C...More >>
A Lake Charles teen and the convicted sex offender with whom authorities say she ran away have been found in Colorado, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said. Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Broussard, 36, and 16-year-old Alexis Paige Taylor are believed to have left the state on Sunday, June 25, Myers said. Broussard is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur. The two were located near a national park around 8 p.m. Thursday in Boulder C...More >>
The biggest Independence Day celebration in Southwest Louisiana is happening ahead of the 4th of July and it is featuring country music's "Female Artist of the Year." KPLC's Britney Glaser preview Ft. Polk's FreedomFest in this week's Freebie Friday.More >>
The biggest Independence Day celebration in Southwest Louisiana is happening ahead of the 4th of July and it is featuring country music's "Female Artist of the Year." KPLC's Britney Glaser preview Ft. Polk's FreedomFest in this week's Freebie Friday.More >>