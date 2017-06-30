Governor's Program for Gifted Children in 58th year at McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Governor's Program for Gifted Children in 58th year at McNeese

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

These students from all over the state of Louisiana are continuing a tradition started here at McNeese in 1959. The Governor's Program for Gifted Children is a 7 week residency program that helps kids develop thinking and problem solving skills. 

"Gifted kids especially sometimes have problems socially or fitting in, and the Governor's Program gives them a place where they're all at the same level intellectually," said Joshua Brown, GPGC director. 

Brown should know. He was a participant himself for 5 years in the 1980s. Emma Shupe is honing her debating skills this summer.

"Yes, I have a lot of fun everyday living around these people," said Emma Shupe of Baton Rouge. "We're all bonded by being gifted and how corny does that sound? It's valid." 

"Being in an environment with other people, with those disorders and experiences in learning, you just know how to deal with each other and talk and learn with each other," said Elijah Charles of Sulphur High School.

The students take academic classes in the morning with enrichment classes in the afternoon.

"It's kinda cool because when you're in your regular school, you feel like you're a lot smarter than the other people," said Anna Shuff of South Beauregard High School. "It's interesting when you come here because you're at the same level and it's a lot more challenging.  I thought I wouldn't like that honestly, but it's really been cool."

"It's better than sitting at home all by yourself doing something once every week or something," said Dillon Royer of Moss Bluff, a student at EDS. "Here, you have something to do all the time."  

"I guess our most famous alumnus is Tony Kushner, who was a Lake Charles native and came to the course as a student," said Brown. "Then he was a counselor. Also, he wrote and directed several of his first plays here." Brown says the goal is to teach gifted children not  what to think, but how to think. For more information, click here.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    CPSO: Runaway teen, convicted sex offender found in Colorado

    CPSO: Runaway teen, convicted sex offender found in Colorado

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-06-30 14:48:53 GMT
    Stephen J. Broussard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Stephen J. Broussard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A Lake Charles teen and the convicted sex offender with whom authorities say she ran away have been found in Colorado, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said. Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Broussard, 36, and 16-year-old Alexis Paige Taylor are believed to have left the state on Sunday, June 25, Myers said. Broussard is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur. The two were located near a national park around 8 p.m. Thursday in Boulder C...More >>
    A Lake Charles teen and the convicted sex offender with whom authorities say she ran away have been found in Colorado, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said. Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Broussard, 36, and 16-year-old Alexis Paige Taylor are believed to have left the state on Sunday, June 25, Myers said. Broussard is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur. The two were located near a national park around 8 p.m. Thursday in Boulder C...More >>

  • BREAKING

    La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in Woodrow Karey case

    La. Supreme Court throws out second-degree murder indictment in Woodrow Karey case

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-06-30 14:25:27 GMT
    Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Woodrow Karey (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013. Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013.  Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charg...More >>
    The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out a second-degree murder charge against Woodrow Karey, the man accused of shooting a pastor in a Lake Charles church in September 2013. Karey is alleged to have killed Pastor Ronald Harris during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013.  Karey was initially indicted on a charge of manslaughter, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office brought the case back to a grand jury, which indicted Karey on a second-degree murder charg...More >>

  • Governor's Program for Gifted Children in 58th year at McNeese

    Governor's Program for Gifted Children in 58th year at McNeese

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:58:07 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    These students from all over the state of Louisiana are continuing a tradition started here at McNeese in 1959. The Governor's Program for Gifted Children is a 7 week residency program that helps kids develop thinking and problem solving skills.  "Gifted kids especially sometimes have problems socially or fitting in, and the Governor's Program gives them a place where they're all at the same level intellectually," said Joshua Brown, GPGC director.  Brown should k...

    More >>

    These students from all over the state of Louisiana are continuing a tradition started here at McNeese in 1959. The Governor's Program for Gifted Children is a 7 week residency program that helps kids develop thinking and problem solving skills.  "Gifted kids especially sometimes have problems socially or fitting in, and the Governor's Program gives them a place where they're all at the same level intellectually," said Joshua Brown, GPGC director.  Brown should k...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly