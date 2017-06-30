WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Flash flood continues

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Entergy is making a new addition to its Nelson Plant - a new power station is expected to be built by 2020. Dubbed the Lake Charles Power Station, this state-of-the-art plant is being built to manage the large flux of people moving into Southwest Louisiana. "Right now, Lake Charles is one of the fastest growing regions on the State of Louisiana," said Ron Childress, Entergy customer service representative. "What comes with that is the large commercial, the retail, hous...More >>
It's been almost a month since a massive fire destroyed part of Oakdale's elementary school. Thursday night the community came together to help raise money for repairs.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. hundreds of people came to McDonald's to help raise money. Local police, firefighters and even the high school band was out performing in front of McDonald's.More >>
If you wake up early enough on Tuesday and Thursday mornings you’ll find me, Maranda Whittington at the 2nd Avenue pool in Lake Charles, learning how to swim. That’s right: I’m a 23-year-old adult living in Louisiana who doesn’t know how to swim. My parents always took me to the beach or to the pool when I was younger, but I still never knew how to swim.More >>
Showers and thunderstorms early Thursday morning caused flooding problems in some areas with portions of Calcasieu Parish receiving 8 to 10 inches of rain. Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials estimate that about 20 families in Carlyss saw flood waters inside their homes. Resident Gary Pool says his 40-year-old home never flooded before last August. He says that since then, it has flooded four times. "Last August we got four inches in parts of the house," Pool said. &quMore >>
