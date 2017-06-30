WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Flash flood continues

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Heavy rains over a short period of time led to flash flooding and high waters across the Lake Area. The damage from yesterday’s flash flood continues and we will be live in Carlyss this morning to survey the flooding.

With more and more people pouring into Southwest Louisiana, there's an increased need for energy. Construction for a new Entergy plant will begin as soon as August in Westlake.

The State Supreme Court is dismissing the second-degree murder indictment against the man accused of shooting and killing a pastor in front of his congregation.

It's been almost a month since a massive fire damaged Oakdale's Elementary School. The community is coming together to help raise money for repairs.

How many of you at home know how to swim? Over the last eight years, 15 adults have lost their lives due to accidental drownings, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Governor’s Program for Gifted Children is in its 58th season at McNeese State University. The 7-week program focuses on academic and enrichment classes for gifted children across Louisiana.

Plus, it is an emotional farewell for Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who is retiring after 17 years. Today is his final day in office before Mayor-elect Nic Hunter's inauguration on Saturday.

And Lake Charles Mayor-elect Nic Hunter will speak at the Better Business Bureau's "Business to Business" breakfast program today.

In weather, Friday temperatures will quickly warm up through the 80s to near 90 by the noon hour, coupling with extremely high levels of humidity to make for feels like temperatures up to 106 this afternoon. It will be important to stay hydrated if outside working, especially if you will be working in the direct sunlight for any length of time to avoid heat exhaustion. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

